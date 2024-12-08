Shop in downtown Penticton for a chance to win $700 in gift cards

Photo: Contributed

If you've got some holiday shopping to do, head to downtown Penticton for the annual 24 Days of Christmas Contest and for a chance at hundreds of dollars in gift cards.

The Downtown Penticton Business Improvement Association and Castanet are presenting the annual contest.



Up until Dec. 18, visit participating downtown restaurants or businesses and enter the contest to win a downtown Penticton shopping spree.



One lucky winner will win $700 in downtown Penticton gift certificates, while the runner-up will win a movie night package and a gift card to Clue Solvers.

Participating businesses are:

Impactfull zero-waste refillery & pantry

Dragons Den

Sushi Genki

Mi Amor Clothing Boutique

The Bumwrap

Peaches Lingerie

The Bench Market

Hoodoo Adventure

Something Pretty

Penticton Optical

Cannery Brewing

Beadz

Peach City Runners

Garage Princess Alley

Below the Ankle

Cannabis Cottage

Just 4 Fun

Okanoggin Barbers

Teas and Waves

The Lloyd Gallery

Pure Gym

Tickleberrys

Sirius Science and Nature

Canadian Handmade

Highway 97

Vitamin King

SOE Cafe

Petrasek Bakery



"We’re thrilled to team up with Castanet Penticton for the seventh annual 24 Days of Christmas Contest," said Amber Belcourt, head of operations and communications with the DPBIA.

"This beloved tradition not only spreads holiday cheer but also highlights the vibrant shops and restaurants that make downtown Penticton so special. With $700 in gift certificates up for grabs, it’s a fantastic way to celebrate the season while supporting local businesses."



Join in the holiday fun at participating locations.