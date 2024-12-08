Shop in downtown Penticton for a chance to win $700 in gift cards

If you've got some holiday shopping to do, head to downtown Penticton for the annual 24 Days of Christmas Contest and for a chance at hundreds of dollars in gift cards.
The Downtown Penticton Business Improvement Association and Castanet are presenting the annual contest.
Up until Dec. 18, visit participating downtown restaurants or businesses and enter the contest to win a downtown Penticton shopping spree.
One lucky winner will win $700 in downtown Penticton gift certificates, while the runner-up will win a movie night package and a gift card to Clue Solvers.
Participating businesses are:
- Impactfull zero-waste refillery & pantry
- Dragons Den
- Sushi Genki
- Mi Amor Clothing Boutique
- The Bumwrap
- Peaches Lingerie
- The Bench Market
- Hoodoo Adventure
- Something Pretty
- Penticton Optical
- Cannery Brewing
- Beadz
- Peach City Runners
- Garage Princess Alley
- Below the Ankle
- Cannabis Cottage
- Just 4 Fun
- Okanoggin Barbers
- Teas and Waves
- The Lloyd Gallery
- Pure Gym
- Tickleberrys
- Sirius Science and Nature
- Canadian Handmade
- Highway 97
- Vitamin King
- SOE Cafe
- Petrasek Bakery
"We’re thrilled to team up with Castanet Penticton for the seventh annual 24 Days of Christmas Contest," said Amber Belcourt, head of operations and communications with the DPBIA.
"This beloved tradition not only spreads holiday cheer but also highlights the vibrant shops and restaurants that make downtown Penticton so special. With $700 in gift certificates up for grabs, it’s a fantastic way to celebrate the season while supporting local businesses."
Join in the holiday fun at participating locations.