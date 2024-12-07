Free bus pass for youth in Penticton continues

Photo: File photo

A free transit program for youth between 13 and 24 in Penticton will continue into the new year, and passes are now available for pickup or renewal.

“The program is doing what it was created to do: break down barriers for youth so they can access services, socialize and be a more active part of the community,” said Julie Czeck, the city’s director of public safety and partnerships, in a press release.

“The success we have seen, in terms of usage, and the stories we have heard anecdotally from youth, illustrate the demand and need for this program. Providing youth with the ability to be mobile helps make our community safer and more livable.”

Youth in the age range can register for a bus pass or renew their pass at one of five locations:

The Ooknakane Friendship Centre

Foundry Penticton

Penticton Public Library

Penticton Community Centre

Penticton City Hall

Kids 12 and under ride for free without a pass.

"Given the high uptake of the program, in 2025 registrants will be required to provide proof of ID to ensure there is no duplication of pass recipients, reducing the risk of fare evasion," explains the city press release.

Accepted IDs include a driver's license, passport, birth certificate, student ID Cards or school enrolment/registration documents.

Funding for the pilot project is from a three-year federal grant.