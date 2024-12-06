Celebrate Elvis' 90th birthday in Penticton

Photo: Contributed

The Penticton Elvis Festival is excited to present Elvis’ 90th Birthday Show Fundraiser.

Join the fun on Friday, Jan. 10 to celebrate the king of rock and roll at The Hub on Martin, featuring the 2023 Elvis Fest grand champion tribute artist Mat Shank.

Doors will open at 6 p.m., with the show set to start at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale now, and are limited.

The event is a fundraiser to support the non-profit Penticton Elvis Festival Society, which brings together Elvis enthusiasts for a weekend of fun every summer celebrating the life and music of Elvis.