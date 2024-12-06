City of Penticton urging other options for bill payment as deadlines loom and Canada Post strike continues

Photo: Castanet

Utility bill deadlines are approaching in Penticton, and the city is once again reminding residents that the Canada Post strike is not an excuse for not paying on time.

In a press release, the city states that it has two monthly billing cycles and urges residents to be aware of their due dates:

Nov. 15, 2024 bills are due Dec. 9, 2024

Nov. 29, 2024 bills are due Dec. 23, 2024

"As a reminder, the City will be issuing automated calls to customers who still have balances owing for the Dec. 9 due date. If you are uncertain about your deadline, you can refer to the billing dates found at the top right of your previous bills," reads the press release.

"The public is encouraged to access their utility billing information using the City’s online platform MyCity. For information on how to access and pay your utility bill, including creating an account at MyCity or paying online at My Payments, visit penticton.ca/utilities."

Anyone with questions can email [email protected], call 250-490-2489, or drop by City Hall in-person Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The city hopes to reach all customers to ensure anyone used to paying by mail is still able to pay their bill in a timely manner, to avoid any service disruption.

City communications advisor Shane Mills said that they have "seen an increase in inquiries and the utilization of other options" to pay bills, and the ream is working to ensure those other options are communicated.