Pentictonites should expect delays on Reservoir Road

Photo: City of Penticton

Drivers planning to take Reservoir Road toward Campbell Mountain in Penticton Monday should anticipate minor delays.

According to the city, work will begin "conducting ditching work along the side of the road, providing a safe diversion for water runoff during rains and snowmelts," starting Dec. 9 and continuing for a few days.

"Due to the narrow road, traffic will be restricted to single-lane alternating traffic. Drivers are reminded to slow down and watch for crews and traffic control personnel," the press release reads.

"Thank you for your patience."