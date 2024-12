Photo: City of Penticton

Jolly St. Nick himself will be at McLaren Arena this weekend for some family fun.

Skate with Santa is set for Saturday Dec. 7 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

"Join in this holiday-themed public skate with a special visit from Santa. Regular admission rates apply, and it is cash only," reads a press release from the city.

Tickets can be purchased in advance at the community centre, or at the door. Rates can be found here.

All ages are welcome.