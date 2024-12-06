Apex Mountain Resort kicks off their skiing season with plenty of snow

Casey Richardson

The base at Apex Mountain Resort is stacked with fresh powder and ready for their soft opening on Friday.

The ski resort's General Manager said after last year's lack of snow at the start of the season, it was a welcome sight to see a strong start this year.

The 2023-2024 ski season came amid Canada’s hottest winter ever recorded, with many ski hills struggling to open.

"We are looking so much better than last season. We're all so excited up here, our base is around 65 centimetres," James Shalman said.

Friday will see the triple chair, the T bar and the magic carpet open, with the quad chair opening on Saturday.

"That'll be Juniper, and all the runs to the north will be open. But I do want to mention we do have quite a bit of closed terrain, and we really need people to respect those closures. They're closed for a reason, and that's for their safety."

Even with the solid amount of snow, it is early season conditions.

"Everyone's so excited because they haven't skied or snowboarded for six months or a long time, so there's a big weight and pent up energy and demand to get back out on the slopes," Shalman added.

"We know we're going to get more snow. There is actually a lot more snow in the forecast for this weekend and later in the week as well."

And this year the expectation is to see a colder and wetter winter bringing more snow, thanks to La Niña,.

"La Nina seasons are traditionally our best snow years and so the stoke is high. Everyone's excited for this season, and it definitely showed in our seasons pass sales."

This year the hill also has a new electric t-bar, parting ways with their old diesel marine barge engine.

"Now it's gone electric, so it's nice and silent. It's good for a quiet enjoyment on the mountain, obviously better for the environment. And other than that, it's business as usual up here."

The Skating Loop, Shinny Pond and Tube Park are closed at this time, and people are asked to stay off the areas until the opening.

Apex will also be host to plenty of competitions this year, starting with the Canada Cup from Dec. 14 to 16.

For more details and lift tickets, head to the Apex website here.