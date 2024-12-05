Penticton sets up alternate phone line amidst connection woes

Photo: Castanet

Amidst ongoing intermittent telephone issues, the City of Penticton has set up an alternative contact phone number for the public to reach staff with concerns.

"The city’s existing telephone service provider has not yet fixed its ongoing technical issues, causing intermittent outages to the city’s phone services," reads a press release from the city issued Thursday.

"As such, the city has created a separate phone number, which is temporarily set up to receive voice messages. If you are unable to reach the city using the typical contact numbers, please phone 250-490-2345. Your message will be forwarded to the appropriate staff member, who will get back to you as soon as possible."

Anyone experiencing an emergency should call 911.

The city is now seeking an alternative vendor for phone services.