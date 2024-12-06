Kettle Valley Memorial in Penticton ready for charitable events, toy drive

Photo: Contributed

Kettle Valley Memorial in Penticton is working on a month of giving, and inviting locals to get involved.

They will be accepting new, unwrapped toys for children and teens all month long until Christmas at their location at 1873 Main Street, all of which will be donated to kids in need this holiday season who may not otherwise have anything under the tree.

And tonight, Friday, Dec. 6, all are welcome to the annual Candlelight Holiday Memorial Service, honouring those lost in 2024.

"We extend the invite not only to families we have served here but also to anyone in our community who has been touched by grief," KVM explains.

"We provide a warm, comforting, and welcoming space to offer some comfort to you during your time of loss as we approach the holiday season."

On Sunday, Dec. 8 from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m, all are welcome to bring children along for Chrismas photo opportunities.

"Christmas scenes will be set up where you can pose your little ones and take photos with your camera," KVM explains.

"There will be a few extra clothing items for borrow if you would like a festive outfit but don't have one (0-12 months)."

There will also be gingerbread decorating, and indoor play structures set up, as well as a visit from Santa himself.

Small donations to OSNS Child and Youth Development Centre are welcome, but the event is free.

"Please call us if you would like to schedule a low-stimulus environment for your child. We will offer a low-stimulus time slot from 10 am - 11 am by registration," KVM explains.

"Please contact (250) 493-2929 to register for free."