Penticton's Business Gives Back was a smashing success

The 2024 Business Gives Back fundraiser was a huge success, smashing past donation records, all of which will go towards worthy local causes.

On Friday, Nov. 29, hundreds of community leaders gathered at the Barking Parrot to bid on live and silent auction items all in support of the Feedway Foundation and JCI Penticton's causes.

The event raised a whopping $175,000.

"We would like to thank all of the individuals, small businesses, and big businesses that make this event so much fun while raising funds for some great local initiatives. Our main focus, The Penticton Breakfast Club, continues to see a growing need in our community," said co-organizer Johnny Aantjes.

"The generosity of the people that support the Feedway Foundation is greatly appreciated - and our team of incredible board members and volunteers."

Money raised from the event will go to:

School District 67 breakfast programs, providing over 1,000 meals weekly

Discovery House

Animal Lifeline Emergency Response Team

AlleyCats Alliance

South Okanagan Children’s Charity

Critteraid

South Okanagan Women in Need Society

United Way

JumpStart

Find more photos from the event online here.