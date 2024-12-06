Okanagan Falls community water system acquisition would require fixes totalling $15 million

Photo: File photo A sign noting the boil water notice sits in front of the entrance to the Skaha Estates community in Sept. 2024

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen board was provided with an update on a decades-old water system they’re considering acquiring on Thursday, which could require fixes totalling roughly $15 million over the next six years.

The Skaha Estates Improvement District (SEID) water system had been dealing with a boil water notice since July 2023, stuck waiting for local authorities to get their system up to standards once again.

In July 2023, SEID requested the Regional District to consider the acquisition of their water system, which is located on the east side of Skaha Lake and services 193 parcels from Skaha Lake.

Updates from the board came regularly over the past year, stating they were working on ongoing problems with the system while also noting the SEID board has no power to lift a notice — that is Interior Health's purview.

On Oct. 11, 2024, SEID posted a notice that the boil water notice had been downgraded to a water quality advisory.

The board heard the results of the completed engineering assessment and was provided direction to continue through the acquisition process by staff.

Project Engineer Sean Curry told the board about the deficiencies in the system, which require a large amount of work replacing.

The main issues included insufficient water treatments and insufficient fire flow.

The engineering group proposed an 11-part implementation plan for the upgrades through partial projects, which would start off with a water meter implementation plan to bring down usage.

The capital plan to fix the deficiencies would span six years and total about $8 million. This cost does not include a water treatment plant at this time, which is estimated to be an additional $7 million.

Summerland Area Director. Richard Barkwill asked why the meter implementation would cost so much—roughly $3000 each for under 200 homes.

Curry said the estimation came from proposing a rural type of system where external water meters would be preferred.

“Again, that could be lowered if we do more of an internal water meter installation,” he added.

Okanagan Falls Area Director Matt Taylor asked whether there could be a provision for grandfathering-in, which Curry said this proposal is in line with the regional district bylaws.

West Bench Area Director Riley Gettens questioned whether the board staff was taking on too much, and adding competition amongst area for grants and capital funding projects.

CAO Jim Zaffino said it would be related to goals in strategic priorities and would reduce the staff's goals.

“So will it affect it? Yes, the only other way of doing it is to give us money for consultants, and there's still going to be staff time involved,” he added.

“You are competing against each other because one electoral area may have a project that may take a large amount of time from staff, but not have something in the strategic priorities that can be compensated to reduce it so you would have to decide what can be taken off that is equal to the amount of time for the new project.”

The board unanimously voted to receive the engineering report, as the next steps including putting the proposal into the board’s upcoming strategic priorities workload decisions, followed by SEID holding a public meeting in early 2025 and scheduling a vote with residents along with an AGM or special meeting.

Staff said if SEID provides the decision to dissolve – the RDOS will assist SEID in the conversion process and move forward from there.