Penticton's own Jen Annett has made history in Hawaii, setting a course record as the 2024 Ultraman World Champion.

Arnett is a longtime triathlete, and this weekend she took first place with a time of 23:04:56 in the challenging three-day triathlon on Hawaii's Big Island.

Arnett swam, biked and ran 320 miles collectively during that time.

