Penticton brewery launches Hockey Hall of Fame Lager

A collaboration between Penticton's Highway 97 Brewing and the B.C. Hockey Hall of Fame has resulted in a new feature beer.

The lager, which is now on sale at the South Okanagan Events Centre, Highway 97 Brewing, and select spots around Penticton, will see a portion of the proceeds from every pint sold at the SOEC or Highway 97 Brewing supporting the B.C. Hockey Hall of Fame.

The official launch of the beer took place on Nov. 27.

“It helps promote our brand, it helps promote the Highway 97 brand,” said Hall of Fame chair Jim Hughson.

“It increases the awareness in our community, it's another way that the Penticton community has joined us in this venture that is the B.C. Hockey Hall of Fame. We’ve had such a wonderful buy-in from the Penticton business community over the last few years and this is just a progression of that.”

The label was also designed by Penticton artist Terry Leonard.

"Whether you’re cheering on the Penticton Vees at the SOEC or kicking back at Highway 97 Brewing, grab a pint (responsibly, of course)."