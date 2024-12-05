Summerland says goodbye to church, welcomes major new affordable housing complex

Photo: Erin Trainer

Members of the public and local elected officials officially honoured the end of an era and the start of a new one at the site of a 60-unit affordable housing project with space for the Summerland Food Bank and Resource Centre.

On Wednesday, the celebration of change took place at the former site of the Summerland United Church, at 13204 Henry Avenue.

The church site has an important place in the hearts of many in the community. Its future will be planned out in partnership with non-profit Turning Points Collaborative Society to ensure the site meets the needs of the community.

Demolition on the property will begin in December, with construction set to start in January 2025.

“This project has been several years in the making, and we are so excited to finally see it come to fruition,” said TPCS CEO Randene Wejr.

“Families, seniors, and individuals will benefit from the amazing downtown location, with access to services, shopping, schools and transportation.”

Turning Points will own and operate the building while Summerland Food Bank and Resources Centre will self-fund and occupy 4,175 square feet of the building as stratified owners.

"With this new facility, the Food Bank will be fully equipped to meet the needs of the community through their unique one- stop-shop services. There will be a loading dock, warehouse, multiple coolers and a freezer, space for social service counselling, computer workstations, kitchen, dining area, laundry, washroom, and shower facilities," reads a press release from the organization.

“With the current housing crisis, families in need of affordable housing will no longer have to leave their home community to find it. We are thrilled to have federal, provincial, and municipal support for the project, and to have joined forces with the amazing group at the Summerland Food Bank and Resource Centre. We believe that our shared values in service to the community will be an asset to Summerland for decades to come," said Mayor Doug Holmes.

Funding for the project comes from the Canada Community Housing Initiative Grant, at $2.34 million, approximately $9.5 million from the province, through the BC Housing Community Housing Fund, and $547,000 from The District of Summerland in the form of a grant in lieu of fees.