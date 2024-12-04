Properties beneath Summerland rockslide site finally deemed safe

Photo: MOTI: The Highway 97 rockslide in 2023

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen Emergency Operations Centre has rescinded a long-standing evacuation alert for four properties along North Beach Road near the Highway 97 rockslide that occurred in August 2023.

The properties near Summerland have been under alert ever since the slide toppled down across the highway, prompting major engineering work in the subsequent months.

Work on the slide site is still ongoing. Drivers are advised to check DriveBC for confirmation of any planned closures.