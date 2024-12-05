Keremeos Light Up promises a magical weekend in an 'enchanted forest'

Photo: Village of Keremeos

Keremeos is set to host its Light Up event with the new theme "Enchanted Christmas Forest – A Magical Holiday Adventure" this weekend.

"This year, we'll transform our village into an Enchanted Christmas Forest," reads the event listing. "As always, there will be our Craft Fair at Victory Hall, the Christmas Parade on Main Street, Rec Centre festivities and much more."

On Friday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., little ones can send their letters to Santa and get responses in time for Christmas at the Victory Hall Craft Fair.

At 6 p.m. there will be a Christmas Parade on Main Street and 7th Avenue, followed by photos with Santa.



Participants in the parade who stay on the enchanted Christmas forest theme could win a prize.

On Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Craft Fair returns. Festivities close at the Similkameen Recreation Centre with live entertainment and vendors by 8 p.m.

"You don’t want to miss the most magical weekend in the Similkameen," continues the event listing.

The full Keremeos Light Up schedule can be found below.