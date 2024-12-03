Another winning year in the fight against invasive mussels in Okanagan-Similkameen

Photo: Mark Hoffman Invasive zebra mussels in Wisconsin, USA.

The Okanagan and Similkameen Invasive Species Society is thrilled to announce that Okanagan Valley lakes are once again free of invasive mussels for another year.

The society has been watching for the creatures for the past twelve years.

This year they expanded northwards to Swan Lake near Vernon and west into the Similkameen Valley, collecting 153 samples from multiple lakes and one river.

“We were pleased to expand into the Similkameen this year, and work with both the Upper and Lower Similkameen Indian Bands,” said Lisa Scott, executive director of OASISS.

“Prevention efforts require strong partnerships.”

Quagga mussels were discovered in Idaho’s Snake River last September and again this fall, which put local waterway watchers on high alert.

“Protecting our rivers and lakes from invasive mussels is vital to the health of our freshwater ecosystems and fish,” said Mason Squakin, tmixw community liaison with the Upper Similkameen Indian Band.

“Joining forces with OASISS this year was an important step to safeguarding the well-being of our communities.”

To date, B.C. is invasive mussel free.

"Zebra and quagga mussels pose significant economic and environmental risks because of their ability to damage water infrastructure and outcompete B.C.’s native species. If they were to be introduced into our province, the estimated cost of annual removal and management would range from $64 million to $129 million per year," reads an OASISS press release.

"The society encourages anyone travelling with watercraft to clean, drain and dry before entering a new waterbody. Pull the plug! It is now illegal to transport your watercraft with the drain plug still in place in B.C.. Before transporting a boat or other watercraft, owners/operators must remove the drain plug and drain all water on dry land."

All watercraft being transported in B.C. must stop at any open watercraft inspection stations during their travels.