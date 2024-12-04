Penticton mayor wants two-year plan from dwindling council members ahead of at least one pricey by-election

Photo: Castanet

Penticton's mayor wants some guarantees from his dwindling council, as the city prepares to tackle at least one expensive by-election.

At Tuesday's meeting, Mayor Julius Bloomfield spoke to the only four active councillors during a discussion about the spring election to replace Amelia Boultbee, who resigned when she was elected MLA.

Boultbee's vacant seat in council chambers sits next to another empty chair. James Miller has been on mandatory leave since August while facing mounting historical criminal sexual assault charges in Ontario. He continues to collect his city salary, as per the Local Government Act.

During Tuesday's meeting, Bloomfield said he has been hearing concerns from the public about costs of the upcoming by-election and questions about exactly how many seats are empty.

"At this point, there is one vacancy. [Coun. Miller] is still a member of council and is on mandatory leave, the decision whether to step down remains with him alone, and we respect his rights to that decision," Bloomfield said.

The last by-election in 2021, in which James Miller was first elected, cost the city around $120,000.

Bloomfield said any upcoming by-election including the one already guaranteed will cost the same if not more. The sitting council is only halfway through their elected term.

"In light of some of the questions I've had from the residents, I think in this by election process, I will be asking all of council what their intentions are for the remaining two years of this term," Bloomfield said.

"With an upcoming federal election, [I want to see] if there's any changes to anybody's plans for the next two years. I will be contacting Coun. Miller to give him the same opportunity to give me an answer as I give to everybody else."

Bloomfield set a deadline of Jan. 3 for an answer.

Following that, council will need to appoint a chief electoral officer for the by-election, and set official nomination periods, an election day date, and other specifics, in accordance with standard B.C. Local Government Act procedures.