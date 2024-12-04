City of Penticton shakes up fee structure at EV charge stations

Photo: Contributed

The City of Penticton has adopted new fee structures for its municipally-owned electric vehicle charging stations.

Currently, the city owns and operates six level two charging stations, and is currently installing four level three stations.

The current fee for level two charging is a graduated model, which is free for the first two hours. and $2 per hour for each hour after the free period expires.

Their usage has grown by 50 per cent over the past year, and in light of that, staff recommended changing the structure to a flat rate billing system instead, at $1.20 per hour spent charging.

"It is estimated that the level two stations will dispense enough electricity as fuel to generate $23,000 in low-carbon fuel standard credits, and these credits are claimed once per year in the spring," Kassian explained, adding the user fee will cover the cost of operations with a minimal revenue.

The new level three stations, on the other hand, were recommended for an energy-use model, at a cost of $0.38 per kWh of electricity

That is expected to generate $29,000 in low carbon fuel standard credits and, through user fees, $12,000 for the city.

Council unanimously approved the new fee structures.