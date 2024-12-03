New gala announced supporting kids programming in Penticton

Photo: Contributed

There will be a new gala in town this January as the inaugural Frost Fest Gala Dinner kicks off in support of Ha Ha Ha Kidzfest.

Hosted at Poplar Grove Winery in Penticton on Jan. 17, the event will be part of the Valley First Frost Fest weekend of events.

The event will feature a cocktail reception with signature drinks and canapes, a gourmet dinner, and Penticton Vees members as table hosts and servers.

Weather permitting, there will be a hot air balloon viewing to complete the atmosphere.

The silent auction throughout the evening will benefit Ha Ha Ha Kidzfest's accessible child and family programming.

"This is a wonderful opportunity to contribute to an important cause while enjoying a night of fine dining and entertainment," reads a press release from the organization.

Tickets are now on sale, and are limited in quantity. For more information, click here.

The Valley First Frost Fest Winter Carnival is a three-day event in Penticton with a variety of winter activities. Festival details can be found online here.