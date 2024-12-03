Gala raises $300K for cancer care in South Okanagan

Photo: Contributed Gerry Turchak accepting his award.

The South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation raised a whopping $300,000 at its recent Winter Wonderland Gala, all of which will be helping with their ongoing campaign to upgrade the Penticton Regional Hospital oncology department.

“Our hearts are full of gratitude for everyone who made this event a success,” said Ian Lindsay, CEO of the South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation.

“From the attendees and sponsors to those who couldn’t attend but still donated, each contribution brings us closer to our goal of providing critical cancer care right here at home. This gala was a shining example of what we can accomplish when we come together as a community.”

The goal overall is $10 million, so while this is a great moment, the job is far from over. Charitable donations can be made anytime, whether it is a one-time donation or ongoing giving, any amount helps.

“We’ve witnessed incredible kindness and generosity, but there’s more to do,” adds Lindsay. “This holiday season, as you reflect on what matters most, consider making a gift that brings hope and healing to families in our region.”

To make a donation or learn more about the Oncology Campaign, please visit: https://sosmedicalfoundation.com/gala/

Gerry Turchak awarded the inaugural "Healthcare Champion Award" at the gala, which recognizes an individual who "embodies unwavering dedication, advocacy and support for the region."

Turchak, founder of Nor-Mar Truck and Equipment and Brutus Truck Bodies, has raised nearly $1.5 million over three years. He was inspired to help by his own family's personal experience with cancer.

“Gerry exemplifies everything this award represents—integrity, compassion, and leadership,” Lindsay. “His unwavering dedication ensures that our community has access to the best possible care. It is an honour to recognize Gerry as our first healthcare champion.”