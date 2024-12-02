Monster truck show coming to Penticton next year

Photo: Pixabay

A "spectacular" monster truck show is coming to Penticton in February of next year, with tickets available as of Friday.

On Feb. 8 and 9, Motorsports Spectacular is descending on the South Okanagan Events Centre, with a Saturday show starting at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday shows at 1 and 7:30 p.m.

"This high-octane event promises a thrilling experience for motorsport enthusiasts of all ages, featuring an electrifying lineup of Monster Trucks, Mini Monster Trucks, and jaw-dropping Freestyle Motocross," reads a Sask Entertainment Group press release.

The event will include monster truck competitions, as well as mini monster trucks for youngsters. Additionally, a freestyle motocross show will see riders performing tricks and even flips.

Attendees can view the big trucks up close and meet the drivers during a pre-show pit party.

"With a mix of thrilling motorsport action and family-friendly entertainment, it's the perfect weekend outing," continues the press release.

To purchase tickets to Motorsports Spectacular click here.