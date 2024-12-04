Difficult holidays for Keremeos family mourning dad who drowned in Similkameen River

Photo: Raven Whincup Raven Whincup and her two children Gabriel Ross and Mika Gronen end a tough year following tragic drowning of dad Colin Harrison.

A Keremeos family is facing a difficult holiday season after losing a father to a drowning accident and facing mounting medical-related bills.

Raven Whincup vivdly remembers the harrowing day of Aug. 3, when she and her family went out for weekend fishing at the Similkameen River.

The Keremeos resident and her partner Colin Harrison initially had no intention of going into the water that day, just planning on staying at its edge.

However, Whincup’s nine-year-old daughter Mika Gronen and two of her friends were in tow, and on a whim they decided to play in the small creek near the river. It was shallow.

As the girls were playing, Harrison ended up holding the couple's now six-year-old stepson Gabriel Ross in the river water, which, at the time, was below his knees. Whincup was on the shore.

“I had took my drink of water, and as I'm drinking it up, I hear screaming and put it down. It went from dad holding my son in the water around his legs to they were under the water,” Whincup said.

The incident happened fast.

The mom of two assumes a strong undertow took the pair down the river. She swiftly jumped in to save her son, adding that Harrison was already starting to float.

Whincup tried to go back in the water to save Harrison, but was having difficulty breathing when a strong current of water kept pulling at her. Shock, she believes, set in.

Eventually, a few people pulled Harrison out of the river and carried out CPR. He was flown to Kelowna General Hospital. His life support was eventually ended due to lack of brain activity.

Since that unforgettable moment, the mom of two has been saddled with raising two children on her own, finding a new way of getting by.

On Monday, the family went to BC Children’s Hospital for open heart surgery. The boy was already dealing with a heart condition prior to the drowning incident.

Things are tight financially, Whincup said, especially without a vehicle as she has to travel to Vancouver for treatment for her son. She said a friend drove her and her family to the hospital.

With the expensive Christmas season and mounting bills such as rent, the Keremeos mom took to a community Facebook group asking for Christmas assistance. So far, she has had offers for help but no commitments.

"I don't drive so have to be to my home if possible just to make it there for Christmas [...] I have nothing, but honestly in the end nothing matters, only Gabriel getting out of surgery and healing."

In the new year, Whincup will be looking to move closer to Vancouver near the hospital for ongoing heart surgeries for her son.



As of Wednesday, the family is at BC Children's Hospital with Ross getting ready for surgery.

