How to prevent holiday-related theft from vehicles from South Okanagan RCMP

Photo: RCMP

South Okanagan RCMP are encouraging shoppers to stow away their gifts this holiday season to deter theft.

In social media post Monday morning, the South Okanagan RCMP shared the holiday-related theft tip.



"When shopping this holiday season, remember don’t leave your purchased packages unattended on your backseats."

Instead, the RCMP recommends putting packages in the trunk of your vehicle to keep them out of sight.



"Thieves like to target vehicles with packages, backpacks and other valuables that are visible from the outside."