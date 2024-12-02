Learn creative new skills in the South Okanagan

Photo: Penticton and District Community Arts Council file photo

Shop holiday gifts or learn a new skill locally this winter from a variety of artisans in the South Okanagan.

GN’R Alpaca Boutique and Yarn in Oliver boasts a variety of yarns and other knitting supplies, as well as workshops for those looking to get hands on and learn new skills.

Open for four years, owner Gail Franklin Hawes said she and her partner sold their farm in Ontario they had been raising alpacas, sheep and chickens for eight years and headed west.

“We sell alpaca fibre raw …Custom rovings, commercial rovings, yarns - hand spun by me, hand dyed by me, and commercial yarns,” said Franklin Hawes.

“We also sell knitting supplies, needles, ball winders, crochet needles, and other tools. Felting tools also.”

Franklin Hawes said she still has some of her own animal fibres left, and source other materials from a Canadian wholesaler.

“Alpaca is an amazing fibre, soft and warm are its prized attributes,” said Franklin Hawes.

“Softer than most wool, non allergenic, (it) comes in a wide range of natural colours, dyes easily and is a delight to work with.”

From Dec. 14-15, GN’R Alpaca Boutique will be hosting an open house and yarn sale, with sales on yarns and other holiday gift items.

For more information, visit them in store at 7171 Tucelnuit Dr or online at gnralpacaboutique.ca

Inspired by a trip across Canada in 2018 and by a Cape Breton Island art gallery owner, Gallery One Twenty Seven opened its doors at 127 Elm Ave in Penticton across from Skaha Lake.

Browse original artwork, prints and gifts made by local artist Peggie Collins, or let your creativity run free at one of her offered classes.

Be sure to check out Collins’ “100 Shoes for Mental Health,” a project started by Collins in which she paints pictures of shoes borrowed by a variety of individuals, with a percentage of proceeds from sales being donated to the Canadian Mental Health Association. The project began in the middle of the COVID-19 lockdown, with Collins wishing to help raise awareness of mental health assistance.

Considering art has been noted as Collins’ therapy, Collins has used art to give back.

You can shop Collins’ artwork, gifts and prints online at peggiecollinsdesign.com or visit the gallery in-person.

Penticton District & Community Arts Council is a great choice for all things arts and workshops.

Enjoy workshops such as Penticton Potters' Guild's Snowman Building Workshop, running Dec. 7, and the member’s Ornamented V, running until Dec. 21.

Located at the Leir House at 220 Manor Park Dr, visit them in person or online at pentictonartscouncil.com

Visit the Narama Slow Outdoor Winter Festival happening Dec. 6 from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. in the heart of the Naramata Village and enjoy a European style outdoor market with live entertainment and local vendors.

For more information, visit naramataslow.com