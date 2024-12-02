Thousands gather for Santa parade in Penticton

Thousands of people lined Main Street to take in the magic of Penticton’s Santa Parade on Sunday, Dec. 1.

Starting at 4:45 p.m., dozens of decorated and festive floats including Santa himself came down the route, joined by the Grinch, Snoopy, Harvee, dancers and Scouts.

Floats of all kinds, including the City of Penticton’s fleet of trucks rolled down the street as ‘elves’ handed out candy along the route.

The last float was the main attraction as Santa and Mrs. Claus waved to the adoring crowd from above their magic sleigh.

The fun didn’t stop there as the crowds moved to Gyro Park for the City’s Light Up Festival. At 6 p.m. Santa took the stage on the bandshell to help with the countdown to turn on all the Christmas lights which came on at Gyro Park, including the 170 foot light tunnel.

The light tunnel will stay on into the new year.