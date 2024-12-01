Freestyle Motocross World Tour wows fans in Penticton Saturday night

Penticton residents were treated to a high-flying, exciting two-wheeled show Saturday night when the Freestyle Motocross World Tour pulled into town.

The pro motocross riders filled the South Okanagan Events Centre and put on a wild show, performing a number of death-defying tricks high above the crowd.

Prior to the competition, a pit party was held on the floor of the arena, where fans of all ages could meet the athletes for photos and signatures.