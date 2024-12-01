SOS Health Care Society seeking support for team-based primary care clinic in Penticton

Photo: Pexels

Numerous South Okanagan Silmilkameen health care organizers are coming together to present to Penticton council on Tuesday, hoping to see support for a new type of Community Walk-In Clinic (CWIC).

The SOS Health Care Society, along with the SOS Division of Family Practice, Community Futures, Community Foundation and the SOS Medical Foundation, are appearing as a delegation to transition an "at-risk Community Walk-In Clinic into a team-based primary care clinic."

The location would hold family physicians, nurse practitioners, and allied health professionals.

So far, the society said 15 physicians have signed to shifts and more are interested in joining the team. There are nine existing Primary Care Providers that have signed and three new physicians, who have committed to move to area.

According to their report, this could attach 3,000 additional new patients and support a community walk-in clinic.

The SOS Division of Family Practice took over the Apple Plaza Walk-In Clinic, which had closed its doors in September 2023, to continue to operate a walk-in.

SOS Health Care Society took over management operations officially for the CWIC on April 1, 2024, and is now seeking to expand their care.

The overall hope is to increase access to health care for residents that are both unattached (do not have a family doctor or nurse practitioner) or attached with same-day services.

The society is asking for council to waive the development and building permitting fees, prioritize the permit process and grant permissive tax exemption when application opens.

The new clinic is proposed to be located at the Community Futures building on Waterford Ave.

Council will hear from the society on Tuesday.

Photo: City of Penticton