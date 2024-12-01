Critteraid Animal Sanctuary in Summerland working on rescuing 23 cats before winter gets too cold

Casey Richardson

An animal rescue in Summerland is in the midst of a big rescue, helping more than 20 cats and kittens out of a rough location and into finding homes.

Critteraid Animal Sanctuary President Lori Huot-Stewart said in the midst of their work for holiday season and tackling ongoing issues at their charity thrift store, they are still working hard in their rescue work.

"We are literally still doing all of these rescues from this site. They are early morning starts. And at the moment, we have already had 13 that we have managed to rescue, and there are still 10 that are across the street. The days are really long. We set the traps and we wait," she said.

The volunteer run organization has named this group the Candy Crew.

"Because it does help to start naming them with something that is a little happier," Huot-Stewart added.

"We know they have a few days of decompression. They have just been uprooted, but soon they'll realize that they are 13 of the lucky ones. They will be fed, fixed and alive through winter, we will be updating you on their journeys."

Critteraid will be sharing the journey of the cats as the rest are rescued, rehabilitated and ready to go to forever homes.