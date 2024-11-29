People continue to pack downtown Summerland for annual Christmas light up event

Casey Richardson

Thousands of people in festive spirit have descended into downtown Summerland on Friday night for the annual Festival of Lights.

The festival often draws anywhere from 6,000 to 10,000 people annually to the community for live musical acts, food vendors, fireworks and a “light up” of downtown businesses.

This year welcomed 40 vendors to the streets market, along with Selfies with Santa, Light Up the Vines sneak peek, Santa Claus mini-parade, food trucks, Santa’s Workshop at Summerland Credit Union, letters to Santa at the post office, United Church warm-up and activities.

Mayor Doug Holmes kicked off the countdown to the light up alongside local elected officials, event organizers and the RCMP on Friday night to a full crowd, which can be seen in the video above.

Main Street area businesses stayed open late to welcome in the crowds, with the streets completely filled up in the early evening. Live music and performances will continue at the main stage and small family stage until the event concludes at 9 p.m.

According to the Summerland Chamber, the Festival of Lights was started well over 30 years ago by four Summerland Businessmen, Jerry Hallquist, Art Sewell, Allan Fabbi and Bruce Hallquist under the umbrella of the Downtown Business Improvement Area of the day.

Originally started to help showcase the businesses of downtown Summerland, the festival has continued to draw in people from across the Okanagan.

The holiday celebrations will only continue in Summerland, with Saturday being the first day for Light Up the Vines, with local alcohol producers along Bottleneck Drive and Garnet Valley opening their doors for holiday tastings, shopping and other festivities.

The main Light Up the Vines program spans three evenings: Nov. 30, Dec. 6, and Dec. 7, from 5 to 9 p.m. For more information, head to the website here.