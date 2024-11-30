One Sky Penticton 'Wishing Tree' campaign kicks off to help fulfill Christmas wishes

Photo: Contributed

The Big Holiday Give community wish trees are returning to businesses all over Penticton, for the 22 Annual Holiday Give campaign through One Sky Community Resources.

The Annual Big Give campaign has locals pick a star from one of the "Wishing Trees," full of star-shaped ornaments with gifts ideas written on them specifically for a vulnerable child, teen, family or senior in the community.

Then, purchase and wrap the gift then return it with the star attached, and it will be distributed to the person who needs it before Dec.9, to be handed out to the families.

Trees this year will be at the following locations:

City Centre Fitness, 247 Martin St

Intricate Reflections Lash and Brow Bar, 456 Main Street

Stutters Restorations, 2307 Government Street

Affordable Storage Centre, 650 Duncan Avenue W

OneSky, 330 Ellis street

You can also support the Big Give by sponsoring a family, youth or senior or by gifting with a monetary donation.

OneSky helps provide social services for individuals and families across the lifespan in the South Okanagan and Similkameen. Find more about them here.

Photo: Contributed Kirby Layng, City Centre Health and Fitness