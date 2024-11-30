Public invited to 19th annual Tree of Dreams light up at Penticton Regional Hospital

Photo: SOS Medical Foundation

The South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation announced the launch of their 19th annual Tree of Dreams campaign.

The ceremonial lighting of the tree will take place on Monday, Dec. 2nd, at 5 p.m. in the parking lot located outside of the Emergency Department at Penticton Regional Hospital.

SOS CEO Ian Lindsay said the event ushers in the "beauty and spirit of the winter season."

"For 19 years, this cherished tradition has celebrated the holidays while inspiring dreams of enhancing healthcare in our community," he said in a news release.

"The tree, generously donated by John Pankiw, stands as a stunning symbol of gratitude for the dedicated medical and support staff who provide unwavering care when we need it most."

The 2024 campaign has remained focused on bringing cancer care closer to home.

"Funds raised will support the new Oncology Clinic at Penticton Regional Hospital, set to open in July 2025. This state of the art clinic will serve our patients in the entire South Okanagan Similkameen. As the season of giving approaches, this Tree reminds us of the hope, light, and unity that make our community strong," Lindsay added.

"Let us come together this holiday season to illuminate not just the tree, but the lives of those who will benefit from this transformative campaign."

For more on SOS and their fundraising, head to their website here.