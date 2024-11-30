Princeton's historic Brown Bridge walkway upgrades and redecking complete

Photo: Town of Princeton

The Town of Princeton shared on Friday that crews have completed upgrading the walkway and replacing the drive decking on the historic Brown Bridge.

The bridge was closed to various types of traffic at the start of November while repairs were being completed.

Metal sheeting has now been installed to protect the timbers from vehicular wear and tear, in order to help with the longevity of the bridge decking.

The town said the also installed wide yellow vehicle deterrent strips on the exposed timber decking on the outside edges of the metal sheets.

"The purpose of these strips is to encourage people to drive on the steel and help preserve the decking," the town shared.

"With these added features, the town crew fully anticipated the steps needed to clear snow from the bridge. Our fleet consists of a couple of key pieces of equipment outfitted with snow removal brushes."

The iconic brown bridge was built in the 1930s and has been an iconic spot in the centre of town.

"This old bridge is getting close to being in service for nearly 100 years. The more steps we take to help preserve our historic bridge, the longer it will last," the town said.

"We appreciate your support and understanding of this project."