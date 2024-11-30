Annual Women in Trades Bootcamp sees more female students signing up to learn shop skills

Penticton Secondary Schools's first annual B.C. Careers Week held its fifth annual SD67 Women in Trades Bootcamp, with record turnout.

Young women from Penticton and Summerland high schools took the opportunity to learn more about the trades on Friday, with an event to give students the chance to learn new tool skills and projects in carpentry, welding and electrical.

In total, 47 females from Grades 8-12 from all three high schools came to participate.

PSS teachers Brian Allanson, Kevin Bond and Devin Burroughs lead to specialty workshops.

"This Bootcamp has grown significantly since the initial event in 2019 with 11 students," Trevor Knowlton, the district careers coordinator for SD67 said.

"The SD67 Careers Dept also has a number of female students currently at Okanagan College taking their apprenticeship programs as a result of this Bootcamp event. The success of this event over the years has been because of the support of PSS shop teachers."