Keremeos RCMP and LSIB’s Indigenous Policing Service investigating suspicious visit through Ashnola

Photo: Castanet File photo

The Lower Similkameen Indian Band is asking the community to be on the look out and report any suspicious activity, after an odd occurrence was reported on Friday.

According to the LISB, an Ashnola resident noticed two males, appearing to be utility workers, walking near their property and then through their yard, at approximately 9:25 a.m.

"The resident felt this was a bit odd and checked with the LSIB Administration to see if there were employees or contractors in the area, which there were not," they added.

The descriptions of the two males are vague, other than noting both appeared to be caucasian, wearing high-visibility coveralls, one with a hardhat, one with a ballcap, associated to a truck with mud on the doors, possibly covering decals.

The LISB said the Keremeos RCMP and LSIB’s Indigenous Policing Service have been engaged and a police file has been created for information purposes.

Should anyone have any information related to this occurrence, they are asked to please contact the Keremeos detachment at 250-499-5511, and reference file # 2024-1426.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can also call Crime-Stoppers at 1-800- 222-TIPS(8477).

"If something similar occurs to you in the future, please don’t hesitate to call the your local government office to confirm if employees or contractors are working in your area. If you feel unsafe, please call your local police service first," the band added.