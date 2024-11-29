Pilot City of Penticton project shows success in leash-optional parks

Photo: Pixabay

A few city parks in Penticton may continue to see leash-optional areas, after a reported "successful" pilot programs from staff.

The trial kicked off in March for six months, thanks to successful lobbying by a citizen group concerned with the lack of green dog-friendly spaces in the city.

“The recommendation to continue the leash-optional areas is based on overall public support, and the value these spaces provide to dog owners in a city with limited options for dedicated single-use facilities,” Scott Boyko, the City’s public works manager said in a news release.

“These areas are not high-traffic or prime park locations, making them easier to avoid for those uncomfortable mixing with dogs.”

The sites proposed are:

Riverside Park – 187 Riverside Drive

Skaha Lake Park – Main – 3661 Parkview Street

Skaha Lake Park – East – 3895 Lakeside Road

Water Treatment Plant Entrance – 1900 Penticton Ave

Okanagan Lake Park was part of the pilot project but is not included as a further recommendation, since it is "heavily utilized by park users" and hosts numerous events throughout the year, resulting in significant strain on the turf.

“The increase in dog activity and year-round usage would likely exacerbate the stress on this grass area, particularly during the winter months, making it challenging to restore the turf to its previous health levels given the high tourist influx and frequent large events,” Boyko added.

Instead, staff is recommending the extension of the fenced dog beach area.

Some existing fenced dog parks were also given some improvements recently, including Ellis Creek, Lakeside Road and Three Mile Beach.

Staff are recommending holding off on more improvements to the Dartmouth park while a review of future City Yards space needs are considered.

The city received 1,200 respondents through their public engagement process, with roughly 78 per cent supporting the leash-optional area.

These responses included providing a variety of suggestions to enhance the areas and ensure safety issues were addressed.

“Staff will continue to work closely with Animal Control to maintain a visible presence, ensuring users adhere to rules and remain in control of their dogs. However, Animal Control staff noted that with the compliance that was observed through their regular proactive patrols, more monitoring was not required at this time,” Boyko said.

“Should council support the recommendation to continue as outlined above, staff will continue to monitor the areas and make adjustments or bring forward improvements as needed to balance the needs of all park users.”

Council will receive the report and consider the recommendations at the Dec. 3 meeting. The full report is available in the agenda package online here.