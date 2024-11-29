Penticton Canada Post workers still accepting Santa letters despite strike

Photo: Chelsea Powrie

While the Canada Post labour dispute continues, local CUPW union workers on strike in Penticton want to be clear that they are still offering to be elves for Santa letters this holiday season.

Debbie Attrill, local CUPW 796 president, said that they are committed to helping ensure Santa sees all his correspondence.

"We will accept Santa letters. We may need some help from parents to get them delivered if the strike goes on, but we are accepting them, and we will make sure that Santa gets them," she said.

In years past, it has always been local union workers who ensure all local letters to Santa get sent and answered. The corporation covered the cost of the mail, not requiring a stamp.

Now, with mail on hold, Atrill and her fellow workers are happy to accept letters at the picket location on Industrial Avenue in Penticton.

Stop by anytime from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. to drop off a letter, and chat with a postal worker about any further questions.