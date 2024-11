Photo: Fortis BC

UPDATE: 12:50 p.m.

Most power has been restored in the Okanagan Falls area. More than 100 customers remain impacted south of Okanagan Falls in the Vaseux Lake area.

ORIGINAL: 12:10 p.m.

More than a thousand Fortis BC customers are without power in the Okanagan Falls area are without power Friday afternoon.

According to Fortis, the outage began shortly after 12 p.m.

The outage type is listed as "repair," and there is not yet any time estimate for restoration.