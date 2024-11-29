OSNS Child and Youth Development Centre 50/50 down to final hours, ahead of fun family showcase Saturday in Penticton

Photo: OSNS

Hours are counting down for the last chance to buy 50/50 tickets supporting the OSNS Child and Youth Development Centre, and potentially take home major cash.

The winner could take home up to $10,000 and tickets are only available until midnight Nov. 30.

The big draw will take place on Monday, Dec. 2 at 10 a.m, with half the overall pot going to the winner and half going to the charity.

For more information, click here.

In addition, OSNS is inviting all to the Share-A-Smile Showcase this Saturday at Cherry Lane Mall, in collaboration with the arrival of Santa himself.

There will be live performances, interactive song and dance fun for kids, and the chance to get to know more about the work OSNS does in the community.

Santa will be posing for photos by donation to OSNS from 1 to 4 p.m.

The showcase kicks off at 11 a.m. All are welcome.