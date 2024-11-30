Keremeos sees six new EV charing stations at Similkameen Recreation Centre

Photo: Shutterstock

New electric vehicle chargers are being unveiled at Similkameen Recreation Centre in Keremeos next week.

On Dec. 7 at 4 p.m., the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen will be holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony as the station opens for public use.

"The four Level 2 and two Level 3 EV chargers have been installed at the Similkameen Recreation Centre as a key part of the multi-year rejuvenation project for the facility," reads an RDOS press release.

"The project includes updates to the community pool, landscaping improvements, installation of an electronic bowling scoring system, and energy efficiency upgrades."

Additional improvements include a new gym pass system, repainted court lines, new flooring, and a new physical activity trailer.

The Keremeos EV charging station is part of the RDOS EV Charging Infrastructure Project, funded by the Zero Emission Vehicle Infrastructure Program and CleanBC.

In an effort to make EV charging more accessible, the RDOS is looking to install 18 Level 2 and four Level 3 EV chargers at eight locations throughout the South Okanagan and Similkameen.