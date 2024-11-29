Penticton six-year-old raises thousands for cancer care facility

Photo: Contributed

A Penticton six-year-old girl has donated more than $8,000 to the cause of increased cancer care at the local hospital.

Lyla Curran, along with help from her friends and family, started off with a lemonade stand fundraiser this summer.

She then moved on to a handmade Christmas ornament fundraiser. All told, Lyla was able to gift $8K to the South Okanagan Medical Foundation's $10M campaign to update the Penticton Regional Hospital oncology unit.

$5,000 came from the ornament sales and $3,000 from her lemonade sales.

"Deeply moved by how cancer has affected her loved ones, Lyla’s personal experience inspired her to make a difference," reads a press release issued this week.

