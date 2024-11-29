249963
247093
Penticton  

South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation Gala raises $300K towards Oncology Unit upgrade

$300K raised for oncology

- | Story: 520009

The South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation is celebrating an incredible amount raised to help thier efforts towards the Oncology Unit upgrade.

"From all of us at the SOS Medical Foundation, thank you for being part of this year's Gala! Because of your generosity, we raised over $300,000," they shared.

The gala took place this past weekend.

Funds raised will go towards an ongoing campaign to raise $10 million to expand the Penticton Regional Hospital Centre to double its capacity for cancer care.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
NEW
Post a Comment


More Penticton News