Penticton police investigating three separate vehicle fires in one night

Photo: Contributed

Police have confirmed they are looking into the nature of several overnight vehicle fires in Penticton this week.

Shortly after midnight Nov. 27, a vehicle went up in flames in the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen parking lot.

In the ensuing hours, more vehicles burned, all in the downtown area. In one case, a motorhome was completely gutted, leaving the family devastated.

RCMP are now on the case.

"The RCMP did receive multiple calls regarding three separate vehicle fires that were reported in that area," reads a statement from Cst. Kelly Brett.

"The investigation into the incidents is ongoing and no further information is available."

Contributed