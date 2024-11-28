Holiday Smile Cookie raises $43K for South Okanagan charities in need

Photo: SOWINS

The South Okanagan Women in Need Society is thanking the South Okanagan community for their support, raising an incredible amount in the last week to help the charity.

The second annual Tim Hortons Holiday Smile Cookie Week raised a record breaking $43,813 across the region.

All seven South Okanagan Tim Hortons locations took part.

"Of that total, $21,906.72 will go directly to SOWINS, helping us continue to support women and children in need. An equal amount will benefit the Tim Hortons Foundation Camps, providing life-changing opportunities for youth in our community," SOWINS shared in a social media post.

"A special thank you to the many volunteers who helped make this campaign a success, including the Penticton VEES and the students from Mr. Fitton’s wellness class at Princess Margaret Secondary Penticton."

SOWINS is a registered charity serving women, children, youth, and families facing abuse and violence. For more information click here.