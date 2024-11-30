Summerland Fire Department reminds residents that wildfire risk work continues, with pile burning west of town

Photo: File photo

Wildfire Risk Reduction work continues to be conducted by the Summerland Fire Department, reminding residents on Thursday to expect to see work in the area west of town.

Fire Chief Rob Robinson said the work, which is through the Community Wildfire Resiliency Plan (CWRP) has crews conducting chainsaw running and pile burning in the approx. 112-hectare area just west of McLennan Road.

The ares is within the Districts’ boundary to the west of Summerland on Crown Land.

Fire crews will be pruning, thinning, tree falling, brushing, grazing, conducting debris management and reforestation.

"People in and around the area can expect chainsaw running and pile burning taking place. This work will continue until April 15, 2025," Robinson added.