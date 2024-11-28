Penticton healer who assaulted client will not be sentenced until new year

Photo: Contributed

A First Nation healer convicted of assaulting one of his longtime clients during a traditional healing session more than two years ago in Penticton won’t find out his punishment for several more months.

After a highly-emotional trial that lasted more than four weeks earlier this fall, Donald Wayne Ashley was found not guilty of three counts of sexual assault, but guilty of one count of assault.

Ashley was originally charged with six counts of sexual assault on allegations that he inappropriately touched several women during different native healing sessions over a four-day period in the middle of October 2022 in Penticton.

On Monday, Ashley’s lawyer Mark Norha, appearing via video from Vancouver, told a Justice of the Peace his client will be asking that a Gladue report, a right that Indigenous people in Canada have under the criminal code, be prepared before a sentencing hearing takes place.

Provisions in Gladue reports recognizes that Indigenous people face racism and systemic discrimination in and out of the criminal law system and attempts to deal with the crisis of inequities and over-representation of Indigenous peoples in custody across Canada.

The reports give judges discretion to use sanctions outside of mainstream prisons for Indigenous men and women when appropriate.

Norha said it will take several weeks to prepare the report and asked that the matter be brought back to the court to set a date for sentencing in early January.

The matter will be spoken to once again on Jan. 13, 2025.

It’s likely a final date for sentencing on this matter will now not likely take place until early or late spring.

Ashley, who spent much of his life in the Williams Lake area, now resides in Kamloops, court heard.

One of the six sexual assault charges was stayed early in the trial and two more charges were withdrawn after a directive verdict by Justice Michael Brundrett after Norha and Crown Attorney Andrew Vandersluys agreed there was not sufficient evidence for a jury to find guilt beyond a reasonable doubt on those counts.

The trial proceeded with Ashley facing three counts of sexual assault.

At the beginning of the trial, Brundrett ordered a publication ban on any evidence that could help identify any of the complainants in this case.

The seven-man, five-woman jury began deliberations after hearing four weeks of testimony and spent one full day continuing deliberations and continued throughout the day and evening on a second day before reaching a verdict just before midnight on Oct. 17.

All five women on the jury were crying, as was one of the male jurors, after the verdict was read into the record.

Brundrett thanked them for their service during this difficult and lengthy trial that lasted two days short of one month.

Amongst a crowd of 15 female supporters in court to hear the verdict, several who had attended the trial on a daily basis, most of them broke into tears and hugged each other after the verdict was read.

Ashley’s wife sat alone away from the supporters.

Ashley didn’t show any emotion when the verdicts were read.

The trial heard Ashley was a popular First Nations healer who had been invited to Penticton to perform healing sessions starting back in 2010.

There had been no complaints about his work until October of 2022 when several women complained about inappropriate touching without their consent during sessions over a four-day period.

All of the complainants had received previous healing sessions with him and hadn’t experience anything unusual and testified the sessions had been beneficial.

But that all changed in October of 2022 when the complainants said Ashley touched them inappropriately during these healing sessions.

During his testimony, Ashley said he never touched any of the complainants in a sexual manner over the entire four-day period.

Ashley used the phrase “absolutely not” at least 40 times during his direct evidence and during cross-examination when asked if he engaged in any inappropriate behaviour during those four days.

This article is republished as part of the Local Journalism Initiative