Penticton wife-killer granted temporary leave

Photo: Castanet Keith Wiens, 69.

A former Penticton RCMP member and school bus driver who murdered his wife in 2011 is finally coming to terms with what he did, admitting the “courts got it all right,” the Parole Board of Canada said in a decision released this week.

Keith Wiens’ admission is noted in a document dated Nov. 28, 2024 in which he was granted two unescorted absences from prison.

He will be allowed to go on seven-day and 10-day personal development leaves for rehabilitative purposes. The board did not authorize a 15-day absence that was requested for the same purpose, and overnight leaves are not permitted.

During the outings, Wiens will familiarize himself with a re-entry program, visit his brother and sister-in-law, open a bank account, obtain his driver's licence, and attend church.

Throughout the activities and in life in general, he told the parole board he intends to stay “calm, cool and collected.”

It’s a contrast from how he was described in 2013, when he was found guilty of second degree murder. The trial judge said his crimes were “borne of anger fuelled by alcohol."

The court heard Wiens got into an argument with his common-law partner of seven years, Lynn Kalmring, in their Penticton home, Aug. 2011. He shot her in the face at close range then put a knife in Kalmring’s hand after committing the crime — the latter fact being something he denied long after the trial had ended.

“You have propagated falsehoods and presented different versions about what actually happened, including the narrative that you acted in self defence when the victim came at you with a knife,” the parole board said.

“Not surprisingly, your case management team has questioned your candor, level of accountability and perceived gains.”

In more recent interviews, however, the parole board said Wiens took more accountability.

“You have retracted the self-defence version, offering that you acted out of ‘reactive frustration’ which was exacerbated by your intoxication,” the parole board wrote.

“You have also admitted that you placed the knife in the victim's hand to bolster your self-defence motive.”

At a parole hearing, Wiens acknowledged the numerous years it took him to come clean.

He said he was in denial until about three years ago, and that up until then, he was “a coward” and could not accept what he had done.

“You owned up to what you had done, stating that despite your falsehoods, law enforcement and the Courts ‘all got it right’, and that you did ‘the worst thing imaginable’,” the parole board wrote.

The late mea culpa did not go unnoticed by the board.

“It is highly problematic for the board that you have spared no-one in your web of deceit, including the victim whom you persistently blamed, her family who have had to defend and advocate for her, the police whom you claimed mishandled the investigation, the courts, [Correctional Service of Canada], and the board,” the parole board said.

“Trifling with the truth to such an extent does reflect poorly on your transparency, credibility, authenticity and trustworthiness.”

In the end, however, the board found that the leaves would be beneficial.

“It is the board's opinion that you will not, by reoffending, present an undue risk to society during the absences,” the board wrote.

“In the board's opinion, you also meet the other authorization requirements in that it is desirable for you to be absent from the penitentiary, your behaviour while under sentence does not preclude authorizing the absences, and a structured plan for the absences has been prepared."