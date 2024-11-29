Okanagan Granfondo Penticton adding in four brand new routes for 2025

Photo: Okanagan Granfondo Okanagan Granfondo in 2023

The organizers behind the Okanagan Granfondo Penticton has announced four new race routes for the next summer's event.

The annual cycling event, which brings thousands of cyclists and supporters to the city, will take place over the second weekend in July for 2025.

"We’re really excited about the new look of the event in 2025. These four new routes have been carefully designed to highlight the beauty of the area while providing a safe, fun and unique experience for every cyclist, regardless of which route they choose" Jodi Cross, Executive Director of Okanagan Granfondo Penticton said in a news release.

"For those who are familiar with the event there will be a fresh take on the cycling journey, and for those who are new we are confident they’ll enjoy a great experience riding these roads.”

Cyclists can expect to see community support, well-stocked rest stops, and tight organization for the race.

Participants and supporters can also expect to see the expo, package pickup, and family-friendly Piccolofondo event to as usual.

Registration is open now and cyclists are encouraged to secure their spot early to take advantage of early bird pricing.

Volunteer sign up will be available in the spring of 2025.

Details about the new routes, including maps and elevation profiles are available on the event website.

The 2025 event is set for Sunday, July 13, 2025.