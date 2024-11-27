50 South Okanagan students continue local nature conservation and land-based learning

Photo: Okanagan and Similkameen Invasive Species Society Holy Cross students removing invasive Canada thistle at Max Lake west of Penticton.

Groups of South Okanagan students are continuing hands-on land restoration efforts while learning about local conservation strategies.

The Okanagan and Similkameen Invasive Species Society has been working on the Students Plant for the Future project to connect youngsters with nature and place-based learning.

Roughly 50 students are currently working on the three-year project, according to a society press release issued on Wednesday.

Students are actively involved in planning and maintaining plots of land. Up to two hectares of land is expected to be restored at the project's end.

“The Okanagan is a biodiversity hotspot, but it is also one of the most heavily impacted regions with high numbers of species and ecosystems at risk,” said Lisa Scott, executive director of OASISS. “This project aims to help youth understand the value of native plants for wildlife and learn about culturally important plants.”

Now, Holy Cross School students are working on Max Lake, west of Penticton. The area is a wetland habitat conserved by the Land Conservancy and the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen.

Most recently, Holy Cross School students removed invasive Canadian thistle and learned how to plant Indigenous plant species.

“It’s a fabulous learning opportunity for the students,” said Trevor Buller, a teacher at Holy Cross School. “Being outdoors helps students develop sense of place and learning through exploring their environment.”

Meanwhile, Oliver Elementary School student are working on a local grassland via the Town of Oliver. They're planting Indigenous shrubs, such as creamy buckwheat, on Oliver Mountain.

Next spring, the two classes will get together to share their learning experiences in different ecosystem.

The project is funded by the South Okanagan Conservation Fund and the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS).

For more information on OASISS educational programs click here.