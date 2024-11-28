Downtown Penticton getting in holiday spirit this Saturday with specialty shopping event

Photo: Pexels

The Downtown Penticton Business Improvement Association is gearing up for their big event this Saturday, with a brand-new holiday shopping experience.

A Sprinkle of Magic will be running at local businesses from 12 to 4 p.m., with exclusive in-store deals for the day, making it the perfect opportunity to shop locally and find unique holiday gifts.

There will also be four downtown locations playing host to the outdoor event, which are:

Main Street and White Avenue

Tickleberry’s greenspace

Wayne & Freda parking lot

Cannery Brewing

Each of the winter wonderland locations will host activities, including gift card giveaways, letters to Santa, live music by local artists, crafts for kids, and special photo opportunities with Santa from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Visitors can also enjoy complimentary treats and warm up with hot chocolate.

The DPBIA will be giving away $5,000 in gift cards at one of the four activation hubs.

For a chance to win a $500 gift card shopping spree, shoppers can take part in the A Sprinkle of Magic Passport activity by collecting stamps from each hub location. Once completed, passports can be entered into a draw.

“We are excited to introduce a holiday event that captures the spirit of our community while supporting local businesses,” Brett Turner, Executive Director said in the press release.

“A Sprinkle of Magic is designed to offer a festive, family-friendly experience that brings the community together to celebrate and enjoy downtown Penticton.”

To support the event, the City of Penticton is offering free two-hour parking on streets, making it easier than ever for visitors to join.

For more details and a full list of participating businesses, visit www.downtownpenticton.org.